Man held for raping toddler

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-month-old girl in Sector 58 here, the police said on Sunday.

The toddler is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and her condition is said to be critical.

The accused was arrested on Saturday under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

He was produced before the court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody.

He allegedly took the girl away from her mother on the pretext of buying toys for her on Friday night. When she did not return home, the family began to look for her.

After a few hours, the accused came with the girl, who was bleeding, to drop her back. When the girl’s grandmother questioned him about her condition, he punched her on the face and tried to escape.

Locals protest

However, the neighbours nabbed him. Following the incident, the locals held a protest on Saturday, seeking exemplary punishment for the accused.