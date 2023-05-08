Man held for raping foreigner on pretext of marriage

May 08, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - New Delhi

A 32-year-old man was arrested from Agra for allegedly sexually assaulting an American woman on the pretext of marrying her, the police said on Monday.

The victim, a software engineer, met the accused in 2017. The man, identified as Gagandeep, a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, when the victim visited India on a tourist visa along with her uncle, she met Gagandeep who own a homestay.

Over the next few years, she kept visiting India to meet Gagandeep and on several occasions. He allegedly made physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage, the police said. The officer said Gagandeep took $35 from the victim and never returned the money. The accused had also spiked the woman’s drinks, an officer added.

In 2020, the woman, whose family resides in the U.S., was informed about the relationships that Gagandeep had had with several other women before, and he was married in Agra, the police said.

The police received a complaint on May 5 at the Vivek Vihar police station and an FIR was registered under IPC Section 376 (rape) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.