Man held for raping 90-year-old in Najafgarh

A 90-year-old woman was allegedly raped and assaulted by a 37-year-old man in Najafgarh on Monday. The accused has been arrested, the police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said the police received a call around 6 p.m. regarding the incident after which they reached the spot and arrested the accused, a plumber. “The victim’s medical examination was conducted and her statement was recorded before the magistrate. She is stable,” Mr. Meena said.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal met the victim on Tuesday.

The victim was waiting for her milkman at 5 p.m. when the accused came and told her that her milkman was not coming today and that he will take her to the place where she could get milk.

“He took the woman to a farm and raped her. The woman kept pleading that she was his grandmother’s age. Local villagers rushed to help her after hearing the cries. They caught the perpetrator and called the police,” the commission stated. The victim’s son was also informed.

“From a six-month-old girl to a 90-year-old woman, no one is safe in Delhi. The kind of trauma this woman had to face clearly indicates that the perpetrators of these crimes are not humans. This case needs to be fast-tracked and justice should be served within six months,” said the DCW chairperson.