Man held for pushing woman from building

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman by pushing her from the fourth floor and then carrying her body before dumping it at a junction in north west Delhi’s Shakurpur in the early hours of Saturday.
DCP (North-West) Usha Rangnani said the accused identified as Mukesh, a resident of Shakurpur, was arrested from Lucknow. An accomplice of Mukesh, identified as Jiten alias Kana, has also been arrested.
The victim, identified as Reshmi (22), was a house help. It has been revealed that Mukesh was in the business of providing house helps. There was an argument between Mukesh and Reshmi over payment which led to the murder, the police said.
They received a call at 1.16 a.m. on Saturday about the incident. The woman was declared brought dead at the hospital and a murder case was registered and investigation was taken up.
Ms. Rangnani said that CCTV footage was analysed and neighbours were interrogated after which it was revealed that Mukesh was seen leaving with his family, including a dog in a white car.
She said that with the help of technical surveillance, it was found that Mukesh was on his way to Bihar via Lucknow after which Uttar Pradesh Police was informed and Mukesh was held near Lucknow.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath