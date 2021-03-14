Man held for pushing woman from building

They had an argument over payment

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman by pushing her from the fourth floor and then carrying her body before dumping it at a junction in north west Delhi’s Shakurpur in the early hours of Saturday.

DCP (North-West) Usha Rangnani said the accused identified as Mukesh, a resident of Shakurpur, was arrested from Lucknow. An accomplice of Mukesh, identified as Jiten alias Kana, has also been arrested.

The victim, identified as Reshmi (22), was a house help. It has been revealed that Mukesh was in the business of providing house helps. There was an argument between Mukesh and Reshmi over payment which led to the murder, the police said.

They received a call at 1.16 a.m. on Saturday about the incident. The woman was declared brought dead at the hospital and a murder case was registered and investigation was taken up.

Ms. Rangnani said that CCTV footage was analysed and neighbours were interrogated after which it was revealed that Mukesh was seen leaving with his family, including a dog in a white car.

She said that with the help of technical surveillance, it was found that Mukesh was on his way to Bihar via Lucknow after which Uttar Pradesh Police was informed and Mukesh was held near Lucknow.