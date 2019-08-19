Man held for providing fake visas to people

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them work visas, the police said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said that the accused, identified as Santosh Bhagwan Behera, was apprehended by immigration staff of Mumbai airport on August 2. He managed to escape from custody but was finally arrested on Friday, Mr. Bhatia said.

The police said that a passenger Shamu was arrested in January for travelling on a fake visa to Poland. During interrogation, he allegedly told the police that he was provided with the visa by the accused and two of his accomplices. Shamu said that the accused took a total of ₹10 lakh from his group of six.

During investigation, it was revealed that Santosh, a resident of Mumbai, has cases registered against him in Kolkata and Navi Mumbai as well and a look-out circular was issued against him.