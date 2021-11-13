Man held for posing as insurance firm employee, duping elderly

‘He promised huge returns on policies for a processing fee’

The Delhi police on Friday arrested a man from Ghaziabad for allegedly duping several senior citizens in Delhi on the pretext of giving them huge returns on their insurance policies.

According to the police, Arun Jain, a senior citizen, was cheated of ₹ 9.09 lakh. Mr. Jain had a life insurance policy worth ₹26 lakh.

The conman posed as an employee of the insurance company and gave an assurance to Mr. Jain that he will provide pre-mature policy return and took ₹9.09 lakh as processing fee, the police said. When Mr. Jain did not receive any returns, he lodged a case at the Anand Vihar police station which was transferred to the Cyber Cell.

On tracing the accused’s bank details, the police found several accounts registered with PNB Bank, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank — all owned by one Aadil, a resident of Ghaziabad. On an analysis of his bank statements, it was found that around ₹50 lakh had been credited to and debited from the accounts in the last 45 days.

On getting a tipoff about the accused coming to Tronica City in Ghaziabad, a police team reached there and arrested him. The accused was also involved in a case of assault in U.P., the police said.