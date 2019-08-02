Man held for posing as IAS officer, duping policemen

A man has been arrested for posing as a senior bureaucrat in the Prime Minister’s Office and duping Uttar Pradesh policemen by promising them desired postings in lieu of money, officers said on Thursday.

Gaurav Mishra (30) would either pose as a senior IAS officer posted in the PMO or an IPS officer of the West Bengal cadre, they said, adding that his brother-in-law Ashutosh Rathi (34) was arrested as well.

A police officer said Rathi, who identified himself as a BJP leader, would assure the victims of exerting pressure on government officials to get their transfers or postings done quickly.

“Mishra and Rathi would use fake identities to lure lower-rank policemen by offering them postings and transfers of their choice in return for money. Mishra has been doing this for nearly a decade and was jailed in 2012,” SSP (Gautam Buddh Nagar) Vaibhav Krishna said.

Mishra, who hails from Allahabad, and lives in Ghaziabad, along with Rathi, would call up the policemen in various districts of the State and offer them to get their work done in lieu of money. “The matter came to light during investigation in a case lodged at Sector 20 police station on July 26,” he said.

“When Rathi’s phone number was tracked, it led the police team to a car parked in Sector 18 and both the accused were found inside. On questioning, Mishra introduced himself as an IPS officer and tried to influence the local police,” Mr. Krishna said. The police team further questioned the them and after going through their mobile phone records, apprehended them.

Mishra has made ₹8 lakh to ₹10 lakh in the last three to four months by duping their targets, the SSP said.