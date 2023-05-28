Man held for murdering wife’s co-worker in west Delhi

May 28, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

A 38-year-old who objected to his wife’s friendship with her male co-worker has been arrested for killing the man in west Delhi’s Mundka, the police said on Saturday.

The accused, Charan Singh, was arrested near Mundka metro station while trying to flee the city and the vegetable knife used in the murder was recovered from the central verge of a nearby road, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra K. Singh said the victim, Pradeep, 25, succumbed to stab injuries at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on Saturday.

According to a senior officer, information was received on Friday from the hospital about the victim being admitted by a woman. She told the police that her husband Charan had stabbed Pradeep, as he disliked the victim and would often argue with her over their friendship.

The officer added that on Thursday evening, Charan left the house after telling his wife that he was going to visit his recently-widowed sister in Saifai, Uttar Pradesh. However, Charan returned home some time later only to find Pradeep there, but said nothing. The three then had dinner and slept in the same room.

The DCP said that around 5.30 a.m., Friday, Charan stabbed Pradeep with the knife. “Charan ran away, while the woman tried to save Pradeep and took him to the hospital,” he said, adding that an FIR was soon registered and the accused was caught within hours.

A senior officer said the couple have two children, who have been staying at their grandmother’s house since the last week.

