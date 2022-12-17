  1. EPaper
Man held for murdering, robbing aunt of ₹1 crore

December 17, 2022 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

TextEditorA man, along with his partner, was arrested for allegedly murdering his 56-year-old aunt and decamping with jewellery and cash worth ₹1 crore from her house in north-west Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, the police said. The accused were identified as Madhur Kundra, 31, and Amarjot Kaur Sandhu, 28.

“Kundra, an MBA, is a distributor of medical products. Amarjot worked as a staff nurse at a private hospital and got married in 2021. After her husband left her and shifted to Dubai, she came in touch with Kundra,” DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani said. The accused planned on getting marrying and shifting abroad, for which they needed money.

“From the deceased’s son Chetan, they got to know that the victim was wealthy. They stole the keys to her house from Chetan’s bag to rob and kill her,” the DCP added.

