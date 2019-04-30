Man held for murder of ex-IAF officer’s wife

A 56-year-old man was arrested on Monday evening in connection with murder of a former Indian Air Force Wing Commander’s wife in Dwarka on Saturday, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that the accused has been identified as Dinesh Dixit, a resident of Jaipur. He who knew the victim, Meenu Jain, for the last few months.

He was arrested on Monday evening from Jaipur and is being brought to Delhi, the police said.

Meenu was found dead at her residence in Air Force and Naval Officer’s Enclave in Dwarka Sector 7 on Saturday morning. Her post-mortem stated that she had been smothered to death.

Kin were away

Her husband, Vinod Jain, a former IAF Wing Commander and currently a commercial pilot with an Indian airline, was at work on Friday night and her son who works in a Noida MNC was at his rented accommodation in Noida.

The police said that during investigation, CCTV footage of the gated society was obtained and scanned which showed an unknown white-coloured car entering the gate on April 26 which gave a few clues to investigators leading to the accused.

Met on Internet

Mr. Alphonse said that during preliminary interrogation, the accused has disclosed that he was in touch with the victim for the last few months.

He has visited the house many times in the past as well and the two had met on the Internet, said a senior officer privy to the case.

“On his last visit, he came to the society on Friday [April 26] afternoon and stayed till Saturday early morning. He has further disclosed that he smothered the lady and escaped with the robbed cash and other articles including her two mobile phones. The primary motive behind the murder was robbery,” Mr. Alphonse said.

Fake number plate

The police said that the car used in commission of crime has also been recovered.

The accused used a fake number plate, the office said adding that robbed cash and articles worth lakhs have been recovered.