Man held for murder found dead in jail

A 36-year-old man, who was lodged in the jail for killing his mother-in-law with an ice pick on Thursday, was found dead inside the prison, said officials on Saturday.

Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said the resident of Mohan Garden was found dead in jail number 4. He used a bedsheet to end his life in the early hours of Saturday, he added.

The man was arrested for killing his 62-year-old mother-in-law. He had also injured three other persons who tried to intervene. He was overpowered at the spot. The man was earlier lodged in jail for nine months on charges of raping a minor.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.