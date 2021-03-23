Man held for molesting IAS officer

A female IAS officer was allegedly molested at a programme of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in Sector 15A here on Sunday. The accused has been arrested.

The accused, Sahil, a resident of Landola village, allegedly misbehaved with the officer when Mr. Chautala was visiting a party’s functionary at his house. Sahil allegedly took advantage of the commotion at the venue. He was, however, caught at the spot and handed over to the police.

The gunner accompanying the IAS officer was walking ahead of her, clearing the way, when the incident took place, said a Faridabad police officer, not willing to be identified.

Case filed

A case has been registered on charges of outraging the modesty of a woman under the Indian Penal Code, in this connection. The accused was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

Mr. Chautala was in Faridabad on Sunday to participate in a host of “Holi Milan” programmes. He also addressed a public meeting on this occasion.