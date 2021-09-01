Man held for luring girls to send obscene photos

A 23-year-old man has been arrested from Lucknow for allegedly posing as a girl and luring minor girls to send their obscene photos and videos, the police said on Tuesday.

DCP (South) Atul Thakur said the accused has been identified as Abdul Samad. The police said the accused’s smartphone has been recovered. The case came to the fore on July 27 when a 15-year-old girl told her parents that a mysterious girl sent a number of obscene pictures and videos to her and also asked her to do the same. A complaint was lodged and charges of the POCSO Act was registered against an unknown person. During the probe, police sought details from Instagram following which the man was held.