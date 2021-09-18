Delhi

Man held for killing youth in Dwarka

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a youth in Dwarka’s Najafgarh, the police said on Friday.

DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said the accused has been identified as Deepak from Kakrola Dairy.

The police said on Wednesday at 8 p.m., they received information regarding a firing incident near Ajay Park. On reaching the spot, they found a car with bullet holes. On inquiry, it was found that three persons indiscriminately fired at the victim — Amit Shokeen (35) —, who was declared brought dead in a hospital.


