Man held for killing woman

New Delhi

18 March 2020 01:00 IST

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his distant relative, with whom he was in a relationship, after a quarrel.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that accused has been identified as Heera Singh, a resident of Nainital.

The police said that on February 9, they received a complaint from a man who said that his 23-year-old niece was missing since February 5 after which a kidnapping case was registered.

The complainant told the police that the woman was a pharmacist in a hospital in Delhi and mentioned that she had a friend, Heera Singh, who was also a pharmacist and a distant maternal uncle of the woman.

During investigation, it was revealed that Heera and the woman were planning to marry, but their families were against it. “On February 6, a woman’s body was found in Rampur, U.P.. The deceased was identified as the missing woman. On Monday, the police traced Heera’s location and arrested him,” Mr. Thakur said.

Heera allegedly told the police they had gotten into a fight over marriage. In a fit of rage, he hit her with a brick several times killing her.