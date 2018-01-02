Man held for killing wife’s ‘lover’

A 22-year-old labourer was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a man, in September of last year, after suspecting that the victim was in a relationship with his wife.

Two persons were arrested and a minor was apprehended earlier in connection with the case.

Dhiresh Narayan, a native of Bihar, allegedly murdered Javed Ansari on September 11 along with his associates Suman, Rahul, Gulab Singh and a juvenile. They accused chopped Mr. Ansari’s head before throwing it into the fields of Siraspur village.

Rahul, Gulab Singh and the minor were nabbed by the local police. A reward of ₹20,000 was declared for any information leading to the arrest of Dhiresh.

According to the police, Dhiresh was arrested from Mukarba Chowk after the police received a tip-off that he was in the area.

“He was apprehended from the bus stand when he was about to take the bus to Punjab,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Joy Tirkey.

The police said that Dhiresh suspected the victim of having an extra marital affair with his wife after which he asked him to stop talking to her. “The victim promised that he would stay away but Dhiresh didn’t believe him and decided to murder him,” said Mr. Tirkey.

The police said that the accused lured the victim to an isolated place in the village where they assaulted him and later chopped his head off with a blade. They threw the head at a distance before fleeing the spot. “Further investigation is underway,” the DCP added.