Man held for killing wife after drunken scrimmage

28 February 2021 00:57 IST

A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife following a drunken brawl in Rohini’s Budh Vihar on Friday night, the police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Jeetender Meena said that the accused has been identified as Chetan Prakash Solanki, a driver by profession, and his wife was identified as Geeta.

The police said that a call was received at 10.45 p.m. on Friday regarding a fight between a couple in Budh Vihar Phase-I.

When Vijay Vihar police reached the spot, both the husband and the wife were unconscious.

“They were both rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where Geeta was declared brought dead and the husband was admitted,” Mr. Meena said.

A senior police officer said that during probe, it was found that the husband had beaten the woman to death and she had also retaliated. “They both used to fight often after the husband would get drunk. He also used to beat her regularly,” the officer said.

Based on Geeta’s brother’s statement, a caseunder Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further probe is under way.