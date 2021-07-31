Man held for killing uncle over ‘construction work’

NEW DELHI

31 July 2021 02:43 IST

Two of his accomplices also arrested

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for killing his uncle in Dwarka, the police said on Friday. Two others have also been held in connection with the case.

DCP (Dwarka) S.K. Meena said the accused have been identified as Rajbeer (27) and his friends Abhishek (19) and Lalit (24). The trio shot 63-year-old Ajeet Singh while he was sleeping.

After this, the trio robbed a food delivery boy of his motocycle at gunpoint.

On July 26, the victim had a fight with his nephew over construction work that was under way at the former’s house. The victim’s son and the accused’s father were also involved in the fight. Rajbeer had also allegedly threatened to kill Singh.

The same day, he booked a room with his friends, got drunk and hatched a plan to kill Singh.

Mr. Meena said with the help of technical surveillance, they traced Rajbeer’s location near Galaxy Royal hotel Ramphal chowk. A pistol with two live cartridges, the robbed motorcycle and mobile phones were recovered, they added.