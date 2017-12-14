Man held for killing neighbour

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his neighbour in south-east Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.
Mohammed Akib alias Langra Tyagi had allegedly shot at Naushad (21) on December 7 because of personal rivalry. Naushad died during treatment and Akib was absconding.
The police said that Naushad was killed when he was returning with his relative from a wedding. The relative told the police that he saw Akib, seemingly drunk, shooting on Naushad’s head at a parking lot.
An FIR was registered at Jamia Nagar police station. Naushad died on December 10.
DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said that Akib was apprehended on Sunday night from southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur. During interrogation, Akib told the police that Naushad, who was his neighbour, had beaten him earlier.
