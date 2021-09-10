Man held for killing mother

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his mother dead in outer Delhi’s Mundka, police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said Sandeep had allegedly killed his mother on September 1 during a heated exchange with her and had since then been on the run.

Police said that on the day of the incident, Sandeep came out of his house shouting that he had shot his mother. The injured identified as Roshni was taken to the Action Balaji Hospital by a relative, who lives nearby. Roshni succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said.

Police said that Sandeep was married to one Ritu and also has a 5-year-old daughter. But the relationship between them was strained and she left him to live with her parents. He subsequently left his job and got addicted to alcohol. On the night of the incident, an argument broke out between the mother-son duo after she warned him to mend his ways. In a fit of rage, he opened fire on her and the bullet peered through her throat.