Man held for killing mother

A 22-year-old drug addict was arrested for allegedly killing his mother after she refused to give him money to buy drugs in north-east Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar, the police said on Tuesday.
The accused, Ashutosh, is a resident of Meet Nagar in Jyoti Nagar, they said.
According to the police, on October 17, the accused demanded money to buy drugs from his mother Shiksha Devi. As she didn’t pay heed to his demands, he got angry and attacked her with an iron rod till she fell unconscious, said the police.
The police said they were informed by the doctors of GTB Hospital regarding admission of Shiksha Devi. Meanwhile, Ashutosh fled the spot.
On October 21, the victim succumbed to injuries and a murder case was registered, DCP (North-East) Ved Prakash Surya said. After receiving inputs, Ashutosh was arrested from Modi Nagar in U.P. on Monday.
