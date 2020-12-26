Man held for killing minor

New Delhi

26 December 2020

He was inspired by TV crime show, say police

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a boy in Maidan Garhi here, the police said on Friday.

Inspired by a crime TV show, Bittu from Sanjay Colony Bhati Mines, first kidnapped the minor and then murdered him, they said. The case came to the fore when on November 28, a woman from Sanjay Colony Bhati Mines lodged a missing report of her son.

Initially, it was found that there was some family dispute over the custody of the child between his parents, who live separately. The police then interrogated his parents but did not find any clue. Next, they analysed CCTV footage of the area but made no headway in the case.

On Thursday, a decomposed body was found in a pond near Maidan Garhi village. The parents then identified it as their son, an officer said.

During the probe, Bittu, whom the victim’s mother knew, became a suspect.

“He was apprehended. He said he wanted to marry the boy’s mother since childhood but her parents arranged her marriage with another person. He had been upset about this,” said DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur. Two years ago, when the complainant and her husband started living separately, Bittu thought he would try to get close to the woman. He used to send her food items through her son. He was friendly with the boy.

Next, Bittu proposed to the woman but she refused to marry him, saying “she has a son”. On the day of the crime, he lured the boy to a jungle promising him berries and new clothes. He then strangulated him with a cloth and dumped his body in the pond.

He then came to the woman’s house and pretended to help her look for the minor. Next day, he went to the jungle and realised that the body was visible. He tried to burn it but failed. He then hid the body under big stones. Later, he packed the body in a plastic bag and threw it in the pond, the police added.