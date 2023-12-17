Man held for killing landlady; hides body in bed box

December 17, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - New Delhi

The police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly murdering his 60-year-old landlady and then stuffing her body in a bed box.

The incident took place in north-east Delhi’s Nand Nagri. The body was found on Friday at the women’s house, five days after she was killed.

The police said accused Devender, alias Dev, 31, had developed an “initmate relationship” with Asha Devi and he claimed during questioning that she was against him marrying another woman.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Joy Tirkey said, “He was arrested from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning.”

In a complaint to the police, the woman’s son Mahavir Singh, a resident of Harsh Vihar, had alleged that Asha Devi had gone missing on December 10, the day she went to collect rent from tenants living in their Nand Nagri home.

Later, the family informed the police that a foul smell was emanating from the ground floor of their residence. “On inspection, we found the body wrapped in a plastic sheet inside a bed box,” said the DCP.

Mr. Tirkey said while probing the murder, they learnt that one of her tenants was missing. He was apprehended from his parent’s residence on Saturday, the officer said, adding that he had been living as a tenant for the past four years.

However, two years ago, the accused had also got close to another tenant, with whom he wanted to tie the knot.

The police said the accused claimed that the victim told him that he could marry the girl of his choice only after she dies. “When he did not oblige, she slapped him and in return Devender hit her with a brick,” added the police.

The accused then fled with ₹13,000 in cash, the rent money the woman had collected, and her gold ornaments.

The police said the accused told them that he hit the victim with a brick multiple times and then wrapped the body in a plastic sheet, and left it inside the bed box.