Man held for killing friend’s mother, grandmother

Accused had borrowed money from friend

Staff Reporter New Delhi:
August 18, 2022 01:18 IST

Delhi police team leaves after collecting evidence from the victims’ house on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the double murder of a 70-year-old woman and her 45-year-old daughter-in-law in north-east Delhi’s Subhash Nagar, the police said on Wednesday.

Vimla Devi, 70, and her daughter-in-law Dolly Rai, 45, were found murdered at their home with multiple stab wounds on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Harshit, a friend of Dolly’s son Shashank, 25.

DCP (North-East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said Harshit had borrowed 4 lakh from Shashank on interest. “He couldn’t pay back the amount and, being under pressure to return the money, he hatched a plan to murder the two women and carry out a robbery in the absence of Shashank and brother Sarthak,” the DCP said. 

The bodies of the two women were discovered on Tuesday by Shashank and his brother upon their return from a trip to Uttarakhand, the police said.

