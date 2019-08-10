Man held for killing foreign national

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a foreign national in south-west Delhi’s Vasant Kunj in June, the police said on Friday.

Harbir Singh Pal from Uttar Pradesh’s Etah was detained on Wednesday and arrested on Thursday.

He had attacked the victim with a brick on June 6 before fleeing the spot, they said.

During investigation, some wine bottles were found at the spot. “With the help of the barcodes on the bottles, it was established that the wine was purchased from a shop in Vasant Kunj. When CCTV footage of the shop was examined, photographs of the victim and accused were developed and distributed across the district,” said DCP (South-West) Devender Arya.

Meanwhile, on July 23, a man approached the police and identified himself as the victim’s cousin Kishan Karki from Nepal’s Gulmi.

CCTV footage

The police said that when a team visited the wine shop on Wednesday, it spotted a man who looked like the suspect and nabbed him after confirming his identity.

Harbir allegedly told the police that the incident took place at 8 p.m. when he was drinking near the wine shop.

He said a man approached him and requested him to share the drink. The duo then went to a secluded place where they got drunk.

“An argument broke out over a petty issue when the victim slapped Harbir. After this, the accused threw a brick at him,” the officer said.

The next day, the accused had come to the spot, but on seeing the police fled to Etah. Harbir also performed a puja for the victim while he was there, the police said.

“He returned for a day in between and saw his posters everywhere. and again fled to Etah,” the officer said, adding that Harbir returned to the city sometime later.