Man held for killing brother-in-law

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his brother-in-law in Central Delhi’s Daryaganj, the police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said the accused has been identified as Mohammed Mohsin Qureshi and the victim as Mohammed Nabi Saifi.

On October 6 last, a body was found near a mosque in Daryaganj and was later identified as Nabi. A post-mortem revealed that he was stabbed and shot dead after which a murder case was registered.

During probe, the police found that the victim used to ply rickshaw in the area and was last seen quarrelling with his brother-in-law on October 5. Further probe revealed that Mohsin and Nabi had an estranged relationship because Nabi married Mohsin’s sister against the wishes of his family and later started ill-treating her after which she returned home.

On October 5, Nabi visited Mohsin’s house and thrashed his sister and also misbehaved with his mother after which he decided to kill Nabi and involved his friend Haroon.

The duo then pretended to resolve differences and called Nabi after which they got him drunk and killed him. Police said that after the murder, accused switched off his phone and went underground – he also stayed in Srinagar for a few months.

Mohsin was subsequently arrested from Muzaffarnagar on June 4. Police said that he is involved in the murder of a child and kidnapping for ransom and sentenced to life imprisonment in both cases but jumped parole.