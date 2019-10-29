Man held for kidnapping, killing 15-year-old boy

A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing a 15-year-old boy in west Delhi’s Khyala as he wanted to take revenge on his family, the police said on Monday.

DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said Sanat alias Sanju from Raghubir Nagar was in love with the victim’s sister but hatched the plot to commit the crime when the family got her married to another man. On October 25, the boy’s family approached the police stating that they were unable to find their son, who had gone out to play with his friends. Following this, a kidnapping case was registered.

Meanwhile, the police received a PCR call regarding a boy found dead. The victim’s family then identified him as their son. Sections of murder were added. During probe, it was revealed that the boy was last seen with one Sanat, who was nabbed on October 26.

The accused said he was in love with the victim’s sister but when the family found out, they got the woman married to another man.

The accused had kidnapped the boy after which he slit his throat and dumped the body, they added.