Man held for kidnapping 4-yr-old boy

A four-year-old boy was rescued on Saturday after being kidnapped allegedly by a 40-year-old man in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai on Friday, the police said.

The man has been arrested, they said. Additional DCP (South) Parvinder Singh said Mannu from Sangam Vihar was kidnapped by Kamal Kishore as he was alone and childless. On Friday, Mannu’s father Rajesh Kumar approached the police stating that his son was playing outside the house at 4.30 p.m. when he went missing. A kidnapping case was then registered.

“At 4 a.m. on Saturday, a CCTV footage from Sangam Vihar was found which suggested that the boy was taken by an unknown person near Devli village,” Mr. Singh said. “The footages led the team to a dead-end in Durga Park where photographs of the suspect were shown to people,” the officer said.

One Deep Chand identified the suspect as his maternal uncle. Kishore had taken took the child to his other sister’s house in Tigri, the family told the police after which a raid was conducted and the child was rescued from the house.