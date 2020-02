New Delhi

23 February 2020 01:39 IST

A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old girl from west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Thursday, the police said on Saturday. The arrested accused has been identified as Munna Dewan, a resident of Bihar’s west Champaran,

The victim has been rescued. The accused told the police that he was drunk at the time of incident.

