Man held for kidnap, murder of 3 children

A man has been arrested for his involvement in kidnap and murder of three children in Bulandshahr, the police said on Thursday. He was arrested during a joint operation with the Uttar Pradesh police.

An officer said Salman, who was absconding after the kidnap and murder, has been nabbed from a house in Narela. He was wanted in several criminal cases registered against him in various police stations in the city.

“He was produced before the court and a transit remand was obtained for bringing him to Bulandshahr,” he added.

On May 25, three children were murdered and their bodies were dumped in a tubewell reservoir in a cane field in Bulandshahr.

The victims were between 8 and 10 years old. They were abducted from a roza iftar party in Bulandshahr’s Faisalabad on May 24. The other accused Bilal and Gunga were arrested by the Bulandshahr police.

They disclosed to the police that Salman had made a plan to kidnap the children as he was in dire need of money to secure his bail. After kidnapping the children, they demanded ₹5 lakh ransom. However, fearing arrest, they killed the children.