Delhi

Man held for involvement in extortion

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in an extortion case in south-west Delhi’s Jhareda Village, the police said on Tuesday.

DCP (South-West) Ingit Pratap Singh said the accused has been identified as Vishal alias Makkhan. The case came to the fore when a couple complained to the police about a firing outside their house on Tuesday morning.

During probe, Vishal was held. He was sent to the house by another criminal, Lallu Bhai, who was released from prison during decongestion process in an attempt to contain the pandemic.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 7, 2021 12:34:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/man-held-for-involvement-in-extortion/article35181188.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY