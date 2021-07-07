Man held for involvement in extortion

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in an extortion case in south-west Delhi’s Jhareda Village, the police said on Tuesday.

DCP (South-West) Ingit Pratap Singh said the accused has been identified as Vishal alias Makkhan. The case came to the fore when a couple complained to the police about a firing outside their house on Tuesday morning.

During probe, Vishal was held. He was sent to the house by another criminal, Lallu Bhai, who was released from prison during decongestion process in an attempt to contain the pandemic.