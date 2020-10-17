Man held for impersonating youth adviser to National Security Council

NEW DELHI

17 October 2020 01:11 IST

He submitted counterfeit notification for export of masks

A cyber expert, who was allegedly impersonating a youth adviser to the National Security Council of India and had submitted counterfeit notification to facilitate export of three ply face masks to Saudi Arabia, has been arrested, said a senior police officer on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Aniket Dey, who hails from Assam. He is a cyber expert and pursuing MA from JNU. He is also the writer of a book titled, ‘The Three Tales’.

A senior police officer said that on September 11, an FIR was registered at IGI Airport police station based on a complaint filed by Pankaj Kumar, Superintendent of Customs at IGI Airport, regarding the submission of a counterfeit notification issued by Directorate General Foreign Trade by M/s Sun Polybag Pvt. Ltd. to facilitate export of three ply face masks to Saudi Arabia.

During the course of investigation, Anuj Jain, proprietor of M/s Sun Polybag, revealed that an alleged fake DGFT notification was provided to him by one Aniket Dey from Prime Minister’s office in lieu of ₹7 lakh, the officer added.

Details of the bank account that was used by the alleged person to cheat the complainants were obtained and analysed. Details of mobile numbers connected with the accused Aniket Dey were also obtained, the officer said.

“Further investigation and technical surveillance revealed that Mr. Aniket was living in Tinsukia district of Assam. A police team was then sent to Tinsukia and on October 8, he was arrested with the help of Assam Police,” said the officer.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that in June this year, he was arrested by Bengaluru Police in a case of cheating for impersonating as a government officer.

The police said that they have recovered one phone and various documents bearing details of Aniket Dey as Youth Adviser, National Security Council of India, Prime Minister’s office, New Delhi, from his possession. They are finding out if he has duped more people.