Man held for impersonating lawyer in Rohini court

NEW DELHI

31 August 2021 01:47 IST

A 44-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a lawyer in Rohini court, the police said on Monday.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the accused, Munna Kumar who is from Bihar, has been appearing for hearings for a while.

During a rape case hearing on Saturday at Rohini court, the accused was representing the victim when the judge didn’t find his demeanour appropriate and asked for his credentials.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused couldn’t share relevant details after which Bar Council was consulted and the crime came to the fore. A complaint was then lodged and a case was registered on charges of cheating.

Further enquiry revealed that he had been fraudulently representing many persons for monetary gains.