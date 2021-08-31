Delhi

Man held for impersonating lawyer in Rohini court

A 44-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a lawyer in Rohini court, the police said on Monday.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the accused, Munna Kumar who is from Bihar, has been appearing for hearings for a while.

During a rape case hearing on Saturday at Rohini court, the accused was representing the victim when the judge didn’t find his demeanour appropriate and asked for his credentials.

The accused couldn’t share relevant details after which Bar Council was consulted and the crime came to the fore. A complaint was then lodged and a case was registered on charges of cheating.

Further enquiry revealed that he had been fraudulently representing many persons for monetary gains.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2021 1:49:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/man-held-for-impersonating-lawyer-in-rohini-court/article36193718.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY