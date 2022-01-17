Man held for impersonating in exam

New Delhi

17 January 2022 03:38 IST

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating the original candidate in a written exam held last year for recruitment to Delhi courts, police said on Sunday.

The exam was held for the group C category recruitment on February 28 in two shifts across multiple centres in Delhi.

Sumit, a resident of Kaithal in Haryana, was arrested on Saturday and is the 18th accused arrested in the 2021 examination case so far, police said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shibesh Singh said that eleven students were found using “unfair means” at an exam centre in Rohini. The gang had taken money ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh from the candidates.

The main accused Manjeet and Sandeep Kohli are absconding and efforts to nab them are on, he added.