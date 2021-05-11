Man held for illegally selling medicines at higher prices

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly selling COVID-related medicines at exorbitant prices in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh, the police said on Tuesday.

DCP (West) Urvija Goel said the accused has been identified as Lovee Narula, resident of Paschim Vihar, who is engaged in the business of pharmaceuticals. The accused procured the medicines from his associate and sold them at ₹3 lakh each.

The police said they received information at Punjabi Bagh police station regarding black marketing of COVID-related medicines following which a raid was conducted. The police claimed to have recovered ₹30,4500 from the accused. They also recovered two Actemra 400 mg/20 ml Tocilizumab 400 mg/200 mL, 10 Liposomal Amphotericin-B for injection 50 mg, 14 Mephentermine Sulphate injection I.P Termin 30mg/ml from him. Efforts are on to nab another accused, Rahul, they said.