Man held for hoax bomb call

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly making a hoax bomb call at India Gate, the police said on Tuesday. DCP (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said that the accused has been identified as Rakesh Mehta, a resident of Haryana’s Faridabad who made the call on Monday.

The police said that a call was received at 1.47 p.m. at Tilak Marg police station stating that a bomb will go off at India Gate in the next five minutes.

“Immediately, the police reached the spot. The bomb squad along with water bowser and fire tenders were also summoned. The whole area was checked and sanitised,” Mr. Singhal said, adding that attempts were made to establish contact with the caller but to no avail.

The police said that address of the caller was found. However, enquiry revealed that he had left the place about six months ago. The current location of the caller was then ascertained and he was subsequently apprehended from Faridabad by a Special Cell team on Tuesday.

During interrogation, it was revealed that he is a labourer and lives with his mother and brothers. “While making the call, he was drunk. It was also found that he was having personal issues,” Mr. Singhal said, adding that preventive action has been taken against him and his medical examination was also conducted.