Man held for harassing teenager

NEW DELHI

21 March 2021 00:01 IST

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sending nude photographs and videos to a minor girl and extorting ₹50,000 from her, the police said on Saturday.

DCP (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said the accused has been identified as Rajbir alias Deepak, a resident of Haryana’s Hisar. A complaint was received in Shadara’s Cyber Cell stating that a 13-year-old girl was stalked and sexually harassed online. A case was then registered and investigation taken up.

The accused was then identified and traced to Haryana.

Advertising

Advertising

“It has been found that the accused committed the same crime with other girls as well,” the DCP added.