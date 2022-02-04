Man held for harassing DU prof. on video calls

Accused described as an alcoholic, phone used to make obscene calls seized

A 36-year-old man was arrested from Jodhpur for harassing a Delhi University professor. The man repeatedly called the woman professor and made “obscene” gestures over video calls on WhatsApp, the police said on Thursday.

On January 29, the professor lodged a complaint at Timarpur police station, stating that an unknown person was harassing her. The accused, identified as Dharampal Rai, a resident of Ghazipur, U.P., works as an operator at an RO plant.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said based on the complaint, a case was registered and with the help of a technical team, the suspect was tracked down to Jodhpur.

“After consistent efforts, the suspect was arrested from an RO plant located in the agricultural fields of Salawas village,” Mr. Kalsi said. The mobile used in the commission of crime was also recovered, police officers said.

During interrogation, the man allegedly revealed that he used to search Facebook profiles of women at random and, after tracking down their contact numbers, he used send them WhatsApp messages and make video calls.

According to police, Rai is an alcoholic and his wife lives in his village with his family.