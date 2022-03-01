Man held for harassing and stalking colleague

March 01, 2022 01:35 IST

He created fake social media profiles, sent messages to her relatives

A man has been arrested for harassing and stalking his colleague by creating her fake social media profiles and sending defamatory messages to her relatives and friends, the police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Esha Pandey said the accused has been identified as Sourav Thakur, 47.

The victim approached the police on February 9 and stated that someone was harassing her by sending defamatory messages to her relatives and friends through a fake Facebook profile. She also said that the accused was sending vulgar remarks on the social media, police said.

“A case under Section 354 (D) (for stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC was registered and various social media accounts of the suspect were put on surveillance,” Ms. Pandey said.

Arrested from home

During investigation, police said, the IP address of the fake Facebook profile was obtained and was found to be a match with the actual Facebook ID of the accused. Following this, he was arrested from his residence.

During interrogation, Thakur disclosed that he was in a relationship with the victim for over 10 years and was working in an advertising company. When the woman started avoiding him, he started following her to know whom she was meeting by putting a GPS tracker in her car. “Later, he created fake Facebook and Instagram profiles and sent defamatory messages to her relatives and friends to teach her a lesson,” the DCP said.