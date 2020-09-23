Man held for firing outside ex-girlfriend’s house

New Delhi

23 September 2020 23:39 IST

Accused was unhappy that victim was ignoring him after he got married

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing outside the house of his ex-girlfriend who was avoiding him after his marriage in southeast Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Sumit Tomar, a resident of Aali Vihar.

On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the police received an information regarding firing in Dharampal Colony, Aali Vihar. The woman (24), informed the police that she was in love with Tomar for the last 10 years, a senior officer said. However, after Tomar got married to another woman in 2018, the victim started avoiding him. He did not like it and threatened her of dire consequences, the police said.

At the time of the incident, she was at her home with her family, when she heard firing outside her home.She opened the door and saw Tomar with a pistol in his hand. Later, he ran away

The victim found that a portion of the main gate was broken. Empty cartridge and bullet lead were found on the spot, the police said. “The police conducted a raid in Aali Vihar jungle and Tomar was arrested,” DCP (South-East) R.P. Meena said.

On interrogation, he said he wanted to marry her, but due to some reasons, he married the other girl. He could not tolerate after the victim’s marriage was fixed and she started ignoring him. He decided to take revenge from her, the police said.

He procured one country-made pistol last month from one Abid in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. He went to the home of the woman and fired at the door to threaten her, Meena said.

One countrymade pistol, one empty cartridge and one bullet lead were recovered from his possession, the police added.