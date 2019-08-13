Man held for firing in air after video goes viral on social media

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly firing in the air while he was celebrating his birthday on the night of August 10 in central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal, the police said on Monday.

The man then shared the video on a video-sharing application which went viral and caught police’s attention.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said that a video caught their attention after it went viral on social media on Saturday night. In the video, he said, a person was seen firing in the air with a weapon in his hand. The video was first shared on TikTok app. “The police scanned the video and found that it was shot in a street in Suiwalan, Chandni Mahal,” Mr. Randhawa said.

During investigation, with the help of human intelligence, the police identified the man as Faizan, a resident of Chandni Mahal, who was celebrating his birthday on Saturday. “The man had uploaded the video on TikTok and after it went viral, he disappeared to evade arrest. He was, however, arrested from Akhade Wali Gali after the police received a tip-off. A countrymade pistol was seized from his possession,” the DCP said.

During interrogation, the accused said he had planned to celebrate his birthday in a “different” way. He had taken the pistol from someone and recorded the video and shared the same to make himself popular on the social media.