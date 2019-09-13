Man held for firing at rival group members

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing indiscriminately at members of a rival group and critically injuring three persons in Dwarka, police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that the accused, Rahul Sharma alias Mota, runs a cable TV and CCTV camera installation business.

Police said that in the early hours of September 8, Sharma and his business partner Narender along with other accomplices fired multiple rounds at Deepak Mathur and his associates Rahul and Pardeep when they were eating at a stall in Ranhola Extension. They were seriously injured and are still critical, police said.

Old enmity

During investigation, it was revealed that Sharma and Narender have an old enmity with Mathur. “Narender was shot at by members of the Deepak Mathur gang about six months ago. He had been wanting to avenge the attack and had also arranged weapons,” Mr. Alphonse said. Police also said that Sharma and Narender’s business began to grow and Mathur had a problem with it.

On the night of the incident, Sharma, Narender, Sahil and Faisan saw Mathur with his friends and decided to settle scores after which they returned to the spot with weapons and attacked the trio.

All the four escaped from the spot after the incident but on Tuesday, officers received a tip-off on Sharma’s arrival in Dichaun Enclave after which a trap was laid and he was arrested.