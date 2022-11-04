Man held for firing at neighbour in Delhi

The accused had gone absconding after committing the crime

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 04, 2022 01:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 35-year-old man shot at his neighbour in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar for not involving him in the preparations for a religious gathering in their neighbourhood, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday and the accused, Sunil Kalka, 35, was arrested on Wednesday.

According to DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary, the victim, Lalit, 37, was making all preparations for the event that was scheduled to take place on November 12.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalka, who actively wanted to participate in the event preparations, was ignored by Lalit. Kalka developed a grudge against him. “He went to Lalit’s house to resolve the issue. However, it turned violent after which Kalka fired upon him,” the DCP said.

Lalit sustained a gunshot injury on his back and was rushed to a hospital. He was discharged after treatment.

The accused remained absconding after committing the crime, however, the police nabbed him after conducting searches at his suspected hideouts, the DCP said, adding that Kalka has been booked under IPC sections of attempt to murder and Arms Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app