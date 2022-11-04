Man held for firing at neighbour in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

A 35-year-old man shot at his neighbour in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar for not involving him in the preparations for a religious gathering in their neighbourhood, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday and the accused, Sunil Kalka, 35, was arrested on Wednesday.

According to DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary, the victim, Lalit, 37, was making all preparations for the event that was scheduled to take place on November 12.

Kalka, who actively wanted to participate in the event preparations, was ignored by Lalit. Kalka developed a grudge against him. “He went to Lalit’s house to resolve the issue. However, it turned violent after which Kalka fired upon him,” the DCP said.

Lalit sustained a gunshot injury on his back and was rushed to a hospital. He was discharged after treatment.

The accused remained absconding after committing the crime, however, the police nabbed him after conducting searches at his suspected hideouts, the DCP said, adding that Kalka has been booked under IPC sections of attempt to murder and Arms Act.