Man held for faking robbery

He was upset with employer for slapping him and not giving salary hike

A 44-year-old man was arrested for faking a robbery to avenge an incident where his employer had allegedly slapped him, the police said on Sunday. He was also upset as the employer was not increasing his salary, they said.

Vijay Pratap Dixit is a resident of Haryana’s Faridabad. On August 13, the police received a call from him regarding a robbery near Barapulla Flyover.

Mr. Dixit told the police that around 1.30 p.m., he had collected ₹2 lakh cash and a cheque of ₹10 lakh from his employer, Nitin. As per Mr. Nitin’s direction, he said, he handed over the cash to Ramesh Bhatia, the company’s manager, and the cheque to one Mahesh at Model Town in Delhi and collected ₹10 lakh cash from him. He said he had kept the money inside his bag.

Mr. Dixit was on his way to Faridabad and around 6 p.m., when he reached near a petrol pump in Sarai Kale Khan, a man allegedly came from behind, threatened him with a blunt object and sat behind his two-wheeler. Two other men on another motorcycle followed him, he said. When they reached near Barapulla Flyover, the three men allegedly robbed him of the his bag containing ₹10 lakh cash and fled with his mobile phone. Based on his complaint, a case was registered under Section 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation was initiated, said R.P. Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

During investigation, the police found that Mr. Nitin was suspicious about Mr. Dixit’s role in the alleged robbery, the DCP said.

Later, when Mr. Dixit was taken to the spot he started changing his statements. The investigators spotted discrepancy in his versions. During cross questioning, he finally confessed that he had faked the robbery.

At his instance, the cash was recovered from his house, the DCP said.