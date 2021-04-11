Man held for duping people over fake jobs

NEW DELHI

11 April 2021 00:42 IST

A 48-year-old man was arrested from Kolkata for allegedly duping people by posting fake jobs advertisements online for work abroad, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said that the accused has been identified as Samir Arvind Parekh, a labour contractor and a resident of Guwahati.

The police said that a woman approached them and said that she runs a food home delivery service from Chattarpur. In the first week of March, she saw an online job advertisement for the position of a chef. She contacted the person concerned who offered her $2,000 salary to work as a chef at a restaurant in the U.S.. She and her business partner deposited ₹36,000 each as registration fee for the same as demanded by the man. Later, when they tried contacting him, the phone number was found to be switched off.

Advertising

Advertising

During probe, bank statements of the beneficiary accounts were obtained and analysed which led them to the accused who was arrested on April 7 from West Bengal.

It was revealed that he has cheated 25 people and he and his accomplices contacted victims online and promised to provide them job abroad. On this assurance, the accused along with his accomplice got the victim’s to deposit money on the pretext of registration fee, medical examination and interview.