Man held for duping people on pretext of ration supply

He charged ₹1,500/ person as membership fee, promised flour, rice to each member for 15 months

A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing ration for 15 months, the police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Rajesh Kumar Bhartiya, a resident of Nangloi.

Complainant Harish Kumar along with 534 others told the police that an NGO — Target Welfare Association — run by Bhartiya, used to distribute ration to its members.

They said the NGO charged membership fee of ₹1,500 for distribution of ration for 15 months.

It was further alleged that the NGO was operating at different places in Delhi.

The complainant said the NGO was neither supplying the ration nor answering their phone calls.

Bhartiya had fled off ₹8,02,500 collected through membership fees, the police said. “During probe, it was revealed that Bhartiya was the mastermind behind the racket. He was arrested from Nangloi on Friday,” said DCP (EOW) Mohammad Ali. The accused also issued fake ration cards to victims.