Man held for duping people on pretext of DDA jobs

A 31-year-old man was arrested for cheating over 50 people on the pretext of providing jobs in the Delhi Development Authority, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Usha Rangnani said the accused has been identified as Anil Singh, a resident of Basai Dara Pur.

The police said they received a complaint regarding cheating in which the complainant said that he posted an advertisement in the newspaper regarding marriage of his daughter. After seeing the advertisement, someone called him posing as a senior assistant director in the DDA and befriended them. A few days later, the accused said internal vacancies were available in the DDA and as he is a gazetted officer, he could help appoint my son in the DDA, the complainant told the police.

The victim further told the police that the accused asked for documents and said to deposit ₹30,000 for opening a salary account. The complainant paid through UPI, after which the accused switched off his phone.

“It was found that Singh’s family had disowned him in 2013 since he used to cheat people.” Ms. Rangnani said.

The police then found several other complaints with the same modus operandi. In one complaint, one Rajender Kumar shared a similar incident that a person projecting himself as a DDA officer cheated them of ₹30,000 in lieu of providing job to his son in the DDA.

During investigation, the police located him in Moti Nagar. Probe revealed that Singh regularly visits a tea stall. The police apprehended him on late Friday evening.

The accused disclosed his involvement and said that he got the information and contact numbers of his targets through different advertisement in the newspapers, Ms. Rangnani said.

In 2013, he cheated 46 women of ₹1,000 each on the pretext of providing Government jobs. He left his home after the cheating case in 2013 as his family didn’t like his habit of cheating.