Man held for duping IAF officer on e-commerce site

An IAF officer has been duped of ₹75,000 by a 24-year-old who posed as a CISF constable and promised to buy an old furniture from him on an e-commerce website, the police said on Saturday.

The accused, Ajruddin, a resident of Mewat district of Haryana, has been arrested.

The IAF officer told the police that the accused said he was unable to make the payment or collect the furniture in person. “The officer sent his sister-in-law’s number to the accused. The accused sent a UPI link for payment, but instead of money being credited, it was debited from her account on multiple occasions,” Anyesh Roy, DCP (Cyber), said. Ajruddin and his accomplices were nabbed from Mewat earlier this week.