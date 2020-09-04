Man held for duping company of ₹36 cr. by posing as IFS officer

Police say his wife, also a part of the crime, is absconding

A man has been arrested for allegedly duping a private company to the tune of ₹36 croresby impersonating himself as an IFS officer, the police said on Thursday.

Piyush Bandhopadhyay, who was nabbed from Noida, used to frequently change his residence. He told his landlords that he was an IFS officer. Hence, to give an impression about his coveted status of senior government functionary, Bandhopadhyay held business meetings in five-star hotels and arrived in a beacon-fitted vehicle.

Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O.P. Mishra said a probe was initiated against Bandhopadhyay after they received a complaint from the representative of SRM Mahadeo Smart Bio Toilet Pvt. Ltd.

The said company said that they were approached by the accused’s wife, Shweta Sorout. She introduced herself as the Indian head of Intellectual Innovation Think Tank Company (IITT), which was engaged in selling patent technology to government and non-government agencies all across the world.

The company alleged that Sorout arranged a meeting of the company with her husband and convinced them to buy the technology. Bandhopadhyay showed them his fake visiting card and degrees. The couple duped the company of ₹36 crore. The woman is said to be absconding.