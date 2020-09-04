Man held for duping company of ₹36 cr. by posing as IFS officer

A man has been arrested for allegedly duping a private company to the tune of ₹36 croresby impersonating himself as an IFS officer, the police said on Thursday.
Piyush Bandhopadhyay, who was nabbed from Noida, used to frequently change his residence. He told his landlords that he was an IFS officer. Hence, to give an impression about his coveted status of senior government functionary, Bandhopadhyay held business meetings in five-star hotels and arrived in a beacon-fitted vehicle.
Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O.P. Mishra said a probe was initiated against Bandhopadhyay after they received a complaint from the representative of SRM Mahadeo Smart Bio Toilet Pvt. Ltd.
The said company said that they were approached by the accused’s wife, Shweta Sorout. She introduced herself as the Indian head of Intellectual Innovation Think Tank Company (IITT), which was engaged in selling patent technology to government and non-government agencies all across the world.
The company alleged that Sorout arranged a meeting of the company with her husband and convinced them to buy the technology. Bandhopadhyay showed them his fake visiting card and degrees. The couple duped the company of ₹36 crore. The woman is said to be absconding.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath